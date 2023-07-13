Isolated rain chances Thursday night

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
After soaking rain fell Wednesday, our weather conditions were quieter for Thursday. However, we aren't completely done with rain chances; over the next few days there'll be isolated shower/storm chances before we dry out to start off next week.
There'll be two possible rounds of showers and storms to move through Wisconsin Thursday night into Friday. The first round of showers/storms will be more isolated than the second and last through the early evening hours. The second round will have a more widespread threat and mainly impact western parts of Wisconsin around midnight.
Some folks may pick up an additional .25-.5" of rain. If you're hit twice, you'll have a better chance to pick up closer to 1".
The rain wraps up by the morning commute on Friday leaving the rest of the day under mostly sunny conditions.
Come Saturday, another chance for showers and thunderstorms returns as a quick moving, weak surface low skates through the Midwest. Best timing for rain will be early Saturday morning.