Isolated rain chances Thursday night

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Columbia,
northwestern Dane and eastern Sauk Counties through 800 PM CDT...

At 720 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles west of Prairie Du Sac, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Baraboo, Prairie Du Sac, Sauk City, Lake Wisconsin, Lake Delton, West
Baraboo, Plain, Bluffview, North Freedom, Merrimac, Rock Springs,
Loganville, Okee, and Devils Lake St Park.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 90 and 103.
U.S. Highway 12 between mile markers 213 and 223.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for
south central Wisconsin.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
492 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

DANE                  GREEN                 IOWA
LAFAYETTE             ROCK

IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN

JEFFERSON             KENOSHA               MILWAUKEE
RACINE                WALWORTH              WAUKESHA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARGYLE, BARNEVELD, BELMONT, BELOIT,
BENTON, BLANCHARDVILLE, BRODHEAD, BROOKFIELD, DARLINGTON,
DELAVAN, DODGEVILLE, EAST TROY, ELKHORN, FORT ATKINSON,
JANESVILLE, JEFFERSON, KENOSHA, LAKE GENEVA, MADISON,
MENOMONEE FALLS, MILWAUKEE, MINERAL POINT, MONROE, MUSKEGO,
NEW BERLIN, RACINE, SHULLSBURG, WATERTOWN, WAUKESHA,
AND WHITEWATER.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect from noon
Friday, July 14, until noon Sunday, July 16. This advisory
affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from noon Friday until midnight Sunday (Saturday night).
The southern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from 6AM Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely
that this advisory will be allowed to expire as planned for
northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend the end-time of the
advisory for southern Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Isolated rain chances Thursday night

friday

After soaking rain fell Wednesday, our weather conditions were quieter for Thursday. However, we aren't completely done with rain chances; over the next few days there'll be isolated shower/storm chances before we dry out to start off next week.

There'll be two possible rounds of showers and storms to move through Wisconsin Thursday night into Friday. The first round of showers/storms will be more isolated than the second and last through the early evening hours. The second round will have a more widespread threat and mainly impact western parts of Wisconsin around midnight.

Some folks may pick up an additional .25-.5" of rain. If you're hit twice, you'll have a better chance to pick up closer to 1".

The rain wraps up by the morning commute on Friday leaving the rest of the day under mostly sunny conditions. 

Come Saturday, another chance for showers and thunderstorms returns as a quick moving, weak surface low skates through the Midwest. Best timing for rain will be early Saturday morning. 

