Isolated rain chances to end Wednesday

Download the 27 StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
While most will stay dry, we'll keep an isolated shower and/or thunderstorm chance for southern Wisconsin through the early Wednesday evening hours. Though we'll dry out, we'll stay mostly cloudy for Thursday with cooler temperatures as we look to end the week.
The rain chances should diminish the further we go into your Wednesday evening and overnight hours. Winds will pick up out of the north and keep our temperatures cooler for Thursday.
Highs should only climb into the upper 60s to low 70s on Thursday; if we see more cloud cover throughout the day, our highs will be on the cooler side. Winds are going to stay out of the north and light.
By Friday, we'll expect to see more sunshine and remain dry with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. By the weekend, we're in the upper 70s to low 80s once again.