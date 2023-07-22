Isolated Saturday PM storms possible, heat wave on the way

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Saturday saw isolated storms, but the big focus after this weekend will be the incoming heat wave.
These isolated storms will last into this evening before dying away. They will remain spotty, and if you see rain in your area, it likely won't last long and amount to much.
High temperatures on Sunday will be similar to today, in the low to mid 80s, and Sunday has a lesser chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms. However, there is still a chance tomorrow afternoon and evening. The same goes for Monday as we get a little warmer, but we'll still be in the 80s.
The rest of next week will be defined by an incoming heat wave. The hottest temperatures of the year are on the way, and they will likely bring heat indices in the upper 90s. Isolated storms are also possible during each afternoon, and the lucky ones that see those will also feel very brief relief from the heat and humidity.