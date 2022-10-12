Isolated showers possible through Thursday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
After severe weather rolled through southern Wisconsin, we're on the backside of a cold front that will bring windy conditions along with a few chances for showers before a crisp weekend.
The National Weather Service in Milwaukee has reported that at least three tornadoes touched down across southeastern Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon. They're working to confirm these touchdowns and will send out survey crew on Thursday once the weather calms down.
The cold front will pass Wednesday evening/overnight and bring windy conditions throughout the overnight and Thursday. The center of this low is still to our north so isolated to scattered showers Thursday and possibly Friday.
Temperatures are going to hang out in the low 50s through the weekend with overnight lows in the 30s until the start of next week.