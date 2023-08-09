Isolated showers/storms possible Wednesday night

Download the 27 StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
A weak cold front is moving through the region which may spark some showers and thunderstorms to parts of the WKOW coverage area, especially farther north. And before the weekend begins, we'll see another chance for showers and storms.
The cold front will continue to slide its way southeastward throughout the rest of the evening. As it does, it'll bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially for folks farther north. Those south of Tomah will possibly see a shower or two closer to 12am Thursday.
The cold front passes and our highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s with a refreshing northwesterly wind. We'll also expect mostly to partly sunny conditions.
Friday evening is our next chance for severe weather. Right now, most of southeastern Wisconsin is under a slight risk for severe weather. Right now, the greatest threats are strong wind gusts as well as large hail.