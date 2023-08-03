Isolated showers, storms Thursday and Friday evening

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Looking ahead to Thursday evening and Friday evening, we'll add an isolated shower/storm threat. Not everyone will see the rain both nights but we'll have a better chance for showers/storms through the weekend as a low pressure system moves in and out of Wisconsin.
A cold front is expected to slide its way south throughout the day on Thursday, possibly forcing showers and thunderstorms to develop beginning in the mid/late afternoon continuing through the early overnight hours. As the evening unfolds, the rain/storms will diminish.
Friday, we'll watch as showers/storms develop in a similar areas where Thursday's storms ended. Temperatures will be a little cooler on Friday since the cold front passed with highs expected to be in the low to mid 80s.
Saturday into Sunday, our next low moves and brings us two chances for severe weather. Current data suggests that Saturday into Sunday looks to be a better environment for more of the 27 News coverage area to see severe weather. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s both days.