Isolated showers today, higher coverage before the weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - A couple of storm systems passing through the Midwest will bring rain chances today.
An area of low pressure passing far south of us will cause isolated shower chances this afternoon for our state line counties. Then, an incoming cold front from the north will cause isolated storm chances this evening in central Wisconsin, which could push farther south overnight, but only expect around a 20% coverage.
Thursday is completely dry with our best chance for showers and storms on Friday. Saturday is dry, with an isolated pop-up storm chance Sunday into Monday.
High temperatures stay seasonal and summery across the forecast in the low to mid 80s.