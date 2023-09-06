Isolated storm chances and much cooler outlook

Download the 27 StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A passing cold front will fire up a couple of more storms later today and usher in lower temperatures than what we saw over the holiday weekend.
Isolated showers and storms redevelop in the afternoon and evening, with the best chance in our central and eastern areas. Conditions will be breezy, and temps will vary depending on where you are due to the incoming cold front. Low to mid 70s for the west side of Wisconsin, upper 70s for our central areas and low 80s in eastern Wisconsin.
We'll cooldown tonight in the upper 50s with increasing clouds and expect a cool Thursday with mostly cloudy conditions and highs in the upper 60s. We'll slowly warm up thereafter in the low 70s and some sunshine Friday with upper 70s by the weekend with a sun-cloud mix. Isolated storm chances return Sunday through Tuesday of next week.