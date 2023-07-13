Isolated storm chances continue the rest of the week

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Our weather pattern remains unsettled, with additional rain chances providing drought relief.
We're starting the day with patchy fog and areas of mist under mostly cloudy skies. We'll dry off and see clouds clear by late-morning, with sunnier conditions this afternoon causing temperatures to climb to the upper 70s and low 80s.
Isolated storms could develop late-morning and this afternoon, with the best chance farther west. A few more storms are possible tonight with temperatures in the mid 60s. Isolated storm chances Friday through Saturday with a drier set up Sunday.