Isolated storms today, more this weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - Our weather pattern will turn more active heading into the weekend as a couple of clipper systems move into the Midwest.
Partly sunny with a stray shower possible in southwestern Wisconsin this morning and then the rest of our area has a chance of an isolated, pop-up showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Highs will be seasonal in the mid 70s.
We stay dry through early Saturday morning and then our next system will closer to Wisconsin increasing shower and storm chances midday through the evening, so have a back up plan for outdoor activities. Temps will get to the low to mid 70s.
Drying off through Sunday with highs warming to the upper 70s. Low 80s Monday with an isolated shower and storm possible as another system has a warm front push through. As the heat dome moves in, temps will soar to the low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday with increasing humidity, too.