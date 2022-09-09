'It can happen to anyone': Group honors Eliza Fletcher by finishing her last run

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- They never met her, but on any given day, they could find themselves in her shoes.
That's why runners nationwide honored Eliza Fletcher by finishing the run she was sadly never able to Friday.
"I think it's great that people in Wisconsin and everywhere are saying: 'Hey, we're gonna support you,'" runner Jonna Bier said.
Bier has been running for over a decade. She is part of a group of runners who meet at area coffee shops to run together for safety and support.
"Everybody's really light hearted. Everybody supports each other," Bier said. "It's about the community coming together."
On Friday, the group met in Janesville dressed in pink and purple -- the colors Fletcher was wearing on her last run. With each stride they took, runners said Fletcher was top of mind and heart.
"The running community, like all over is really, really close," Bier said. "I think it's really great to be able to show that support."
In addition to showing support, longtime runner Jake Carman said he hopes the group's run raises awareness about running safety.
"I hope it never happens again, and hopefully this event helps that be prevented," Carman said. "There are things you can do. You can wear lights, you can run in public areas, with people and where you're within sight of a car at all times."
Other running safety tips from police include letting someone know where you will be running, sharing your location on a device, and running different routes to prevent anyone from following you. After Fletcher's abduction, runners say these tips are more important than ever.
"It can happen to anyone," Bier said
The group said they will have each other's backs and encourages other runners to have each others' backs as well.