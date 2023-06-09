'It changes you forever': Beloit toddler recovering after near death experience

BELOIT (WKOW) — A three-year-old boy is in the hospital after nearly drowning at a family pool party.
It happened in Beloit in what his mom said was the blink of an eye.
"I was hearing screaming saying Gatlin was in the pool," Morgan Jensen said.
Her worst nightmare came true in a matter of seconds.
"As a parent you never think it's gonna be you," she added.
Jensen said they were at a family pool party when everyone got out of the pool to have cake. She was just finishing cutting it when the unexpected happened.
"My sister-in-law got Gatlin a piece of cake and sometime between the time that he finished his cake and before I took my first bite of cake, I was hearing screams," Jensen remembered.
Her three-year-old son Gatlin wasn't breathing.
"I ran up there and he was blue and lifeless," she said.
Jensen works as a nurse and thankfully has extensive training.
Immediately, with help from someone else, she jumped into action and started CPR while others called 911.
"My mind, I don't want to say flipped from mom to nurse, but it was like, this is my task," she recalled. "This is what I have to do and it's the only chance we have."
Gatlin was flown to the children's hospital in Madison, where he's been intubated since he can't breath on his own.
"He has pneumonia, as well as ARDS, which is acute respiratory distress syndrome," she explained. "So that can be kind of a long recovery."
Jensen said if sharing their story helps just one family, it's worth it.
"This can happen to anybody, it is so unbelievably important to get basic life support training," she said. "It can save lives, and I never in a million years would have thought that I would be doing CPR and rescue breaths on my baby."
Instead of judging, she hopes people will learn from what happened and never have to go through it themselves.
"You become relaxed for a minute or two, and don't realize that one of them got back up there and that's all it takes," she said. "And after you've seen your baby lifeless and blue, it changes you forever."
Jensen wants to thank all the first responders and medical staff for all their hard work.
Family and friends set up a GoFundMe to help pay for Gatlin's medical bills.
If you'd like to send Gatlin get well cards or gifts while he's in the hospital, you can send them to Gatlin Jensen at American Family Children's Hospital in Madison.
Jensen said she encourages everyone to get CPR certified. Several places offer training including the American Red Cross and local fire departments.