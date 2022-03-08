'It could well worsen before it gets better': Experts weigh in on impact, outcome of gas prices rising nationwide

MADISON (WKOW) -- President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that the United States would ban Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports in an effort to force Vladimir Putin to pull back his attacks on Ukraine.
Biden acknowledged that the move would cause costs to climb at gas pumps across the country, and they went up as expected.
The national average is now a record high of $4.17 per gallon. That tops the previous record of $4.10 per gallon from the summer of 2008.
Ian Coxhead, professor and department chair of Agriculture & Applied Economics at UW-Madison, believes that conditions could worsen before they improve.
"People will hurt, especially those with long commutes, or larger vehicles," Coxhead said. "It could well worsen before it gets better."
On Tuesday, the average price of gas in Wisconsin was $3.95. In Madison, it was $3.92 and in Janesville and Beloit, it was $3.94.
"That's up quite a bit," Coxhead said.
Up quite a bit, but Coxhead said Wisconsin's current cost is right around the middle nationally.
"I wouldn't want to be filling my tank in California right now, where prices are about $2.00 a gallon higher than we see in Wisconsin," Coxhead said.
While the country is seeing an immediate spike in gas prices associated with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Coxhead said energy prices were already on the rise.
That is partly due to the downturn energy companies saw during the pandemic, followed by high demand now that people are returning to work and school.
"The only advice I could give is, be frugal in the short run and maybe in the longer run plan for more energy efficient mode of transport," Coxhead said.
Experts say other ways to save include filling up before your gauge gets too low and enrolling in a rewards program.
Gas stations aren't the only place people may see a rise in prices. Taking a flight could also cost more in the coming months.
"When oil prices go up, jet fuel prices go up," Willis Orlando, chief flight expert for Scott's Cheap Flights, said.
Orlando said airlines do their best to predict what the cost of oil might be and buy it ahead of time, therefore, a rise in cost could be gradual.
"Even if this current surge in oil prices remained the way it is, we wouldn't expect to see it show up in airfare for another month, two months, maybe three or four months down the road," Orlando said.
Because airfare has not gone up yet, Orlando recommends people taking Spring Break trips consider flying instead of driving to save money.
"If you're looking at you know, $4.00 a gallon at the pump or more, and deciding whether to drive or fly for that eight-hour drive, pay. Right now, it's a good idea to lock in a low airfare," Orlando said.
Even if you are staying at home, Coxhead said a rise in oil prices could mean a rise in the cost to heat your home as well.
To save money there, experts recommend turning the thermostat down, closing unused rooms and buying curtains or shades.
"There are lots of adjustments that consumers are going to make to as they adjust to higher prices, both for gasoline and for home heating," Coxhead said.
Experts say it is difficult to tell if, or when, gas prices will improve, or how high prices could rise.
GasBuddy predicts that most areas could see prices go up again this week by anywhere from five to 25 cents.