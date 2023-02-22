'It does really feel like a concert': Jesus Christ Superstar playing at Overture Center

MADISON (WKOW) -- The worldwide phenomenon, "Jesus Christ Superstar", makes a stop at Overture Center for the Arts this week.
It feels fitting that a story about Jesus Christ's last days would come to Madison at the start of Lent. But this story isn't told the way you'd hear it at Sunday mass. Audiences should be prepared for a show that truly rocks.
"In a lot of ways, it does really feel like a concert," said Colin Robertson, who plays Peter, one of the apostles.
The gritty rock opera retells the events leading up to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ partly through the eyes of Judas, the follower who ultimately betrays Jesus to the Romans.
"Come with open expectations, be prepared to be surprised," said Robertson.