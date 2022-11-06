'It doesn't end at the election': Abortion rights are driving many voters to the polls

MONONA (WKOW) -- Polls here in Wisconsin will open in 33 hours for the Midterm Election. This year, many voters in the Badger state and across the country say certain key issues are driving them to the polls.
Activists on both sides of the abortion debate say it's a big motivator for this election.
Demonstrators gathered outside Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Monona Sunday in response to the Pro-Life 40 Days for Life campaign, during which activists prayed outside of abortion clinics every day.
"The celebration here today is just a celebration of a season of being really proactive, and helping people with whatever they need, and life affirming decisions that they want," Josh Dart, 40 Days for Life organizer, said.
Dart has been working with 40 Days for Life for the past 15 years.
"I was out at the abortion clinic, I'd been doing this for years, just offering my number and saying: 'I'll be here for two hours, if you need anything. I don't know what I can do, but I'd love to help,'" Dart said.
As abortion becomes more heavily debated, he expects demonstrations.
And those rallying with the Madison Abortion and Reproductive Rights Coalition for Health, or MARRCH, want to make it clear they're not letting up anytime soon.
"We are here to be seen and heard by them to make sure that they don't think that we've gone away that we're still here, we're still fighting," Miranda, a MARRCH organizer said. She requested 27 News not use her full name.
People from MARRCH and the 40 Days for Life movement at Immaculate Heart of Mary say a candidate's stance on abortion was a non-negotiable item on the ballot this year. With only a couple days until the election, voters are making their voices heard.
"That is the number one thing that has been on my mind this entire election campaign," Miranda said. "It is also something that we have been promoting--the importance of being registered and then showing up to vote or voting absentee by mail."
"Voting is an act of democracy. And I believe in a democracy," Dart said. "Since the election seems to be poised around that issue, the Democratic party has really made it that issue, that's the thing they're standing on is like the right to kill babies. Then, fortunately, or unfortunately, that will be a deciding factor."
"I have encouraged, emphasized, as much as I can what this election means and what this fight means. Because it doesn't end at the election," Miranda said. "No matter any circumstances, not voting will hurt. It will hurt people. Even if it doesn't hurt you. It will hurt other people."
More information about voting in Wisconsin can be found here.