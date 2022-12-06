'It doesn't make sense': Mother of Madison crash victim seeks answers

MADISON (WKOW) — The mother of a Madison crash victim is seeking answers as to why her daughter's car careened over a median and across several lanes before hitting objects and catching fire.
Madison Police officials say the fatal crash happened Sunday just after 11 p.m. on S. Pleasant View Road near Flagstone Drive. They say the victim's Pontiac Grand Prix hit a light pole and then a power pole before bursting into flames.
Lisa Sharer of Verona says the victim was her 20-year-old daughter, Isabel Brings.
"My daughter's a very good driver," Sharer told 27 News. "It doesn't make sense."
Sharer said the last text message she received from her daughter came about four hours before the crash. Sharer said her daughter told her she was out buying laundry detergent. Sharer said she only became alarmed when she did not hear from her daughter again.
"I called 911 twice," Sharer told 27 News. She also said she began pinpointing her daughter's iPhone through its tracking technology. "When I called the second time, I told them the exact location, which is the exact location of where...that light pole is," she said.
Police officials released photos of an SUV and truck that were apparently driving in the vicinity of the crash around the time it happened. They say they believe the drivers and any passengers were potential witnesses and are trying to identify and contact them.
Sharer said the path of her daughter's car, across several lanes and off the road needs more investigation.
"She didn't just swerve from the right side of the road, with three lanes...without getting control again," Sharer said.
Sharer and her boyfriend, Steve Snyder, are concerned investigators may believe Brings was racing.
"Somebody would have instigated and caused, stopping in front of her," Sharer said of the potential actions of other drivers that night. "That's what we're trying to find out."
A Madison Police spokesperson has made no comment on the driving of the potential witnesses that detectives are trying to identify and contact.
Sharer and Snyder said the haunting questions over what happened make it difficult to begin healing. Sharer said her daughter was just coming into her own.
"She loved sparkles. Giggled over the simplest little things," Sharer said. "She finally found herself and was happy."
Madison Police officials ask anyone with information to call 608-266-6014.