'It feels crazy that it's over already': Students, teachers and parents make the most out of the last day of summer vacation

MADISON (WKOW) -- Monday was the last day of summer for many students in Madison and before they hit the books, some hit the water. That summer vacation finale could also come earlier in the coming years, if a newly-proposed bill gets approved and signed into law.
June Read is going to be a 5th grader. She said there's a mix of emotions heading into the school year. As the oldest group in the school, she isn't nervous now but said middle school will be a different story.
"I'm kind of sad summer is over because then it's going to cool down," Read said.
Read said she doesn't usually go all out for the last day of summer but is making the most out of the day by playing at Elver Park's splash pad.
She isn't the only one, either. Parent and teacher, Drew Powell, is too. He and his family spent the day at Brittingham Boats.
"It feels crazy that it's over already. But you know, we're enjoying the hot weather. We wanted to come out and get on the paddleboards, get in some kayaks and enjoy it before it gets cold again," he said.
Powell said he was a teacher for a long time but took a couple years off. This is his first year back in the classroom since then, and now, it's a family affair at school.
"I'm pretty excited to go back and get students again," he said. "And these girls both get to be at school with me this year, which is going to be awesome."
Some state lawmakers are proposing a bill that would allow schools to start before Labor Day. That first week would then only be a four-day school week, and it's getting mixed reactions.
"I think whatever people decide is best. We started earlier in my old district," Powell said.
But one mom tells 27 News she likes the way it is now.
"I think to the kids, that would be too confusing to have this two or three months off, go back a few days and then have a few days off," Kim Pavlue said.
The authors of the bill say this early start date would allow families to use most of the month of August and Labor Day weekend for travel and other activities. 27 News reached out to lawmakers but have not yet heard back.
In the meantime, families continue to make the most out of the last day of summer.