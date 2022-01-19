 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
15 below to 25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

'It feels like my blood is dirty': Amid blood crisis, many gay, bisexual men still aren't allowed to donate

  • Updated
'It feels like my blood is dirty': Amid blood crisis, many gay, bisexual men still aren't allowed to donate

'It feels like my blood is dirty': Amid blood crisis, many gay, bisexual men still aren't allowed to donate

Many gay, bisexual men still can't donate blood

MADISON (WKOW) -- For the first time ever, the American Red Cross says the country is in a "blood crisis," but despite the dire shortage, some questionable policies that restrict gay and bisexual men from donating are still in place. 

"It feels discriminatory," gay activist Christopher Peguero said. "It feels like my blood is dirty, for some odd reason, because I'm a gay man."

Peguero and his husband live in Madison with their children. Neither of them has been able to donate blood in more than 20 years because of restrictions in place by the Food and Drug Administration. 

Christopher Peguero

Christopher Peguero is a gay rights activist that lives in Madison, WI.

The FDA's policy states that men who have had sex with other men in the past three months aren't allowed to donate blood, a policy that stems from the 1980s HIV/AIDS crisis. 

Critics like Peguero say all blood is screened anyway and that the practice is based in discrimination. 

"The policy that remains really is based on homophobia and discrimination of gay men," Peguero said. "A better policy will be based in science that the FDA already uses for all communities."

The ban used to be for life, but after pressure, in 2015, the FDA lowered that ban to one year. At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in April 2020 when blood was in short supply and hospitals were stretched thin, the abstinence time was shortened to just three months. 

Many people say the policy still prevents many eligible donors from giving blood and saving lives. 

"There is no logic," Family Physician Dr. Kathy Oriel said. 

Oriel is a doctor at Outhealth, a clinic in Madison that is dedicated to providing care to all people, regardless of identity, sexual orientation or background. She is outwardly critical of the FDA's policy. 

"A gay man can have a single partner, and they've both been tested, so them having sex doesn't place anyone at risk," Oriel said. "It's that messaging about, 'Hey, you all as a group, we have to treat you differently."

Dr. Kathy Oriel

Dr. Kathy Oriel is a physician at Outhealth, a health clinic in Madison, WI.

Oriel says blood center questionnaires should be refined to ask questions that don't discriminate against one historically marginalized group. 

"What many of us who have been advocating in this area really would like to see are questionnaires that are based on behavior, not identity," Oriel said. "The very large community overall needs that."

Even the American Red Cross is calling on the FDA to change their guidelines. 

In a statement to 27 News, the Red Cross said:

"The American Red Cross seeks to build an inclusive environment that embraces diversity for all those who engage with our lifesaving mission. As such the Red Cross believes blood donation eligibility should not be determined by methods that are based upon sexual orientation."
 
However, in order to stay compliant with the FDA, local blood centers are forced to follow the policy.
 
The FDA declined an interview opportunity with 27 News, but said in a statement: 
 
"Developing the scientific information that is needed to further change blood donor policies does take time and effort. The FDA has made forward progress in this regard and has been actively engaged in reexamining the issue of blood donor deferral for men who have sex with men (MSM), taking into account the current body of scientific information, and we are considering the possibility of pursuing alternative strategies that maintain blood safety."
 
When asked to clarify why the policy applied only to gay and bisexual men and not other potential carriers of HIV, the FDA did not respond.
 
Peguero said he has hope that the policy will soon change. If it does, he says, he'll be the first in line to donate. 
 
"There's a whole demographic of people that are married like myself that would love to participate," Peguero said. "We need to reexamine those guidelines."