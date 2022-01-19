'It feels like my blood is dirty': Amid blood crisis, many gay, bisexual men still aren't allowed to donate

MADISON (WKOW) -- For the first time ever, the American Red Cross says the country is in a "blood crisis," but despite the dire shortage, some questionable policies that restrict gay and bisexual men from donating are still in place.
"It feels discriminatory," gay activist Christopher Peguero said. "It feels like my blood is dirty, for some odd reason, because I'm a gay man."
Peguero and his husband live in Madison with their children. Neither of them has been able to donate blood in more than 20 years because of restrictions in place by the Food and Drug Administration.
The FDA's policy states that men who have had sex with other men in the past three months aren't allowed to donate blood, a policy that stems from the 1980s HIV/AIDS crisis.
Critics like Peguero say all blood is screened anyway and that the practice is based in discrimination.
"The policy that remains really is based on homophobia and discrimination of gay men," Peguero said. "A better policy will be based in science that the FDA already uses for all communities."
The ban used to be for life, but after pressure, in 2015, the FDA lowered that ban to one year. At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in April 2020 when blood was in short supply and hospitals were stretched thin, the abstinence time was shortened to just three months.
Many people say the policy still prevents many eligible donors from giving blood and saving lives.
"There is no logic," Family Physician Dr. Kathy Oriel said.
Oriel is a doctor at Outhealth, a clinic in Madison that is dedicated to providing care to all people, regardless of identity, sexual orientation or background. She is outwardly critical of the FDA's policy.
"A gay man can have a single partner, and they've both been tested, so them having sex doesn't place anyone at risk," Oriel said. "It's that messaging about, 'Hey, you all as a group, we have to treat you differently."
Oriel says blood center questionnaires should be refined to ask questions that don't discriminate against one historically marginalized group.
"What many of us who have been advocating in this area really would like to see are questionnaires that are based on behavior, not identity," Oriel said. "The very large community overall needs that."
Even the American Red Cross is calling on the FDA to change their guidelines.
In a statement to 27 News, the Red Cross said: