'It happened so fast': Dozens of drivers with busted windshields after ice flies from cars in front of them

MADISON (WKOW) -- Since last week's ice storm, dozens of windshields have been busted by loose ice falling from vehicles on the highway and smashing into cars behind them.
Travel officials say that's why it's so important to remove all ice and snow from your vehicle before you hit the road.
Mechanic and racecar driver Jim Taylor has been in a lot of crashes in his life, but none prepared him for the shock he experienced when ice suddenly shattered his windshield as he was driving.
"A car or truck was going the other way, and just as I was meeting him, ice flew off and hit my windshield," Taylor said. "It happened so fast. I didn't even see it until it was done."
Taylor says he was instantly showered with glass while going down the highway near Stoughton. Luckily, he was wearing sunglasses and protective clothes, but he wonders what could have happened had he not been.
Martin Batchelor went through the exact same experience on the same day, near where Taylor was hit by ice.
"When it first happened, you heard a big pop," Batchelor said. "And that's when it hit the windshield and popped the whole windshield in. And I just like froze instantly."
Batchelor also walked away unharmed, aside from a few scratches.
Stories like these have been all-too common over the past week, according to owner Kyle Melton from Glassworks of Wisconsin.
"Our store alone, we seen 20 probably in the last couple days," Melton said.
Melton says while the incidents are certainly good for business, he urges drivers to be more cautious.
"It can be really bad," Melton said. "Somebody could not be able to see at all out of it and you could run into something."
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is urging all drivers to keep their vehicles clear of any snow or ice, especially as we enter a time of year with rollercoaster temperatures.
"Drivers must clear snow and ice from the windows, lights, roof, and hood of vehicles," a DOT spokesperson said. "It’s required by law and keeps everyone on the road safer."
There are currently two statutes on the books that require drivers to clear their vehicles of any debris or obstructions.
And while it's not always easy, experts say one way to make getting the ice off your car easier is by simply warming up your car a few minutes before you leave to loosen it up.
After Taylor's encounter, he says he'll never leave without clearing off his car.
"If it was me driving the vehicle, and a big chunk of ice flew off my roof and went through a windshield and killed somebody, how would you feel?" Taylor said. "Stuff like that is preventable."