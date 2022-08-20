'It has a long history': Riverside and Great Northern Railway marks 75th anniversary

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin Dells treasure used for both transportation and education observed its 75th anniversary Saturday.
The Riverside and Great Northern Railway marked the milestone with a celebration.
The Railway was started by Elmer Sandley, who dreamed of providing people a means of transportation in the 1940s.
Robert Welke, who serves as the President today, met Sandley as a child. This sparked his love for trains.
"Mr. Sandley said when I got old enough, I needed to be able to run the train. So, I learned how to run the engine," Welke said. "I went on to a career in the railroad industry, but when I retired, I decided I wanted to come back."
Today, Welke helps teach people about the design and evolution of trains.
"The steam engine is the closest thing man's ever made to a living machine," Welke said. "Every year, there seem to be less and less operating steam engines around the country."
Right now, the Riverside and Great Northern Railway have two operating steam engines, but Welke said they are working on a third and a fourth.
"We want to keep them up and we want to keep them running, so people can come up here," Welke said. "It has a long history."
Since its inception, Welke said generations of families have come to see the trains.
"A lot of people that make a yearly pilgrimage," Welke said. "Just the other day on the train, I had somebody who rode the very first train in 1952, so it's really kind of a family affair. "
Saturday's celebration included free train rides, music, and a free commemorative 75th anniversary coin for some riders.
You can find more information about the Riverside and Great Northern Railway online.