'It has been outstanding': Barneveld community raises money to buy farmer prosthetic leg

BARNEVELD (WKOW) -- Crowds gathered in Barneveld Saturday to rally around Kyle Thompson, a farmer who lost his leg in an accident last fall and is now looking to purchase a prosthetic leg so he can get back out in the fields doing what he loves.
Brenda James, the mother of one of Thompson's friends, organized the night.
When she heard about Thompson's accident, James said she wanted to do everything in her power to get him back on his feet.
"When Kyle got hurt, the only thing I could really do was feed his chickens and that wasn't much and I wanted to do so much more," James said.
Thompson said he was both humbled and honored, but not surprised by the community's support after his accident and throughout his healing process.
"You see it all the time. Small communities come together," Thompson said. "It has been outstanding to see everybody that's come forward either helping or donating or coming to support."
Saturday's fundraiser fed over 550 people--serving plates in person and offering plates to go.
In addition to the fundraiser, an online auction has been set up to raise money. The link for that can be found here.
Thompson hopes to get his prosthetic leg in the coming months.
"I'd like to put it on and get back to the way things were," Barneveld said. "Back to farming full time."