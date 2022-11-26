'It has just the most phenomenal energy': Thousands attend Sun Prairie's Fire and Lights Holiday Parade

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie Fire, Police, Public Works and Parks and Rec joined forces for the city's Fire and Lights Holiday Parade Saturday night.
It included fire trucks decked out in colorful lights and snow plows decorated in fitting sayings like "Let it Snow."
Thousands lined the streets to take in all the action up close.
Sunshine Anderson, a Program and Design Associate for the Sun Prairie Museum, was a first time guest. She said it was like a scene out of a movie.
"It has just the most phenomenal energy," Anderson said. "It's really just that classic downtown vibe that you look for in holidays, and I'm really excited to be here."
After the parade, there was a special lighting ceremony in which Santa lit the city's giant Christmas tree with his magic.