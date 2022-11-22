'It has the potential to kind of stop the bleeding': Dane County funds program to help medical workforce grow, recover from pandemic

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- During the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists and others in the health care field worked longer hours and treated more patients, day after day for more than two years.
For RN Tami Burns, that extra work added up quickly and it was made worse by staffing shortages.
"My job's not awful," she said. "It's just the short staffing can make it really more stressful than it already is."
For more than a year-and-a-half, Burns and other Dane County health care workers have been advocating for the county to establish a program to help those in the medical field recover from the burnout and stress they experienced during the pandemic and to recruit new people to enter the field.
That plan is now coming to fruition, as the Dane County Board of Supervisors included more than $600,000 in funding for the program in the 2023 budget.
"We' were going to keep shouting from the rooftops until somebody listened, and we were almost surprised when they did," Burns said. "It's a really good feeling."
Burns said the program won't focus on just one issue. She said she looks at it as having three main goals: retaining current workers, recruiting and educating new workers and using the expertise of people who left the field to help current workers experiencing burnout.
She said she's cautiously optimistic the work will help Dane County's health care workforce start to recover from the past two years and begin to move forward.
"I think it has huge potential," she said. "I think it has the potential to kind of stop the bleeding."
The grant money included in Dane County's 2023 budget will fund the program through the end of 2024.