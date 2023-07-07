'It helps us in our day-to-day life': Combat veteran given brand new, payment-free car

MADISON (WKOW) -- A combat veteran was given the keys to his brand new, payment-free car Friday.
Tyler Whiting is a Wisconsin native and third generation marine. He joined the military in 2003 and was deployed to Iraq just one year later in 2004.
The Military Warriors Support Foundation's "Transportation4Heroes" program made it possible. The foundation also worked with Kayser Automotive Group and Wells Fargo.
Whiting said he hopes other veterans can have this kind of opportunity because he has felt like the foundation has really stood by him.
"Foundation really kind of urged me you know, if there's something you need, then we're here to stand be you and make it happen," he said.
This was the foundation's 161st car giveaway, but it has also awarded hundreds of mortgage-free homes to combat-wounded veterans and gold star spouses.
Whiting will also be part of a mentorship program where staff from the foundation will help him with his transition.
"It helps us financially, it helps us in our day-to-day life. It especially helps me with getting to the VA. I do have a lot of appointments there," Whiting said.