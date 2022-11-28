'It is something that I've aspired to': Waukesha County judge considers state supreme court run

WAUKESHA COUNTY (WKOW) - The judge who presided over the Waukesha Christmas Parade homicide trial said she'll soon make a decision on a potential run for the state supreme court.
"It's something that I've aspired to," Waukesha County Chief Judge Jennifer Dorow told 27 News.
Dorow's public profile increased as she navigated many disruptions and disorder from Darrell Brooks. Brooks served as his own attorney in his trial on more than seventy charges, involving six deaths and dozens of injuries at Waukesha's parade in November 2021. A jury found Brooks intentionally drove his SUV into parade participants and the crowd. Dorow sentenced Brooks to several life terms without the possibility of release.
Dorow told 27 News her approach to the three-week trial filled with interruptions did not vary from her standard stance on cases before her.
"It could be a five minute hearing or a month-long trial," Dorrow said. "Number one: be prepared," she said. "Number two: center myself every single day."
Waukesha County court records show Dorow's handling of the difficult trial prompted many letters and other expressions of praise for her steadiness and work. Dorow also acknowledged her higher profile as a result of interest in the trial comes with potentially more security concerns.
"I also don't walk in fear," she said, noting her personal security and security at the courthouse were strong.
Dorow said people have been encouraging her to consider a run for the state supreme court. She said various dynamics in the past persuaded her to refrain from a bid to the high court, but said the situation is different now.
"Have I been looking at the possibility? I have," Dorow told 27 News.
Before serving as a judge, Dorow was an assistant district attorney in Waukesha County and a defense attorney. She's been on the bench for a decade.
Dorow told 27 News among the issues the state supreme court may handle through cases was bail reform.
"It's very unfortunate that our law in Wisconsin does not allow judges to consider public safety when setting the monetary amount of bond," she said. "That needs to change."
Dorow said whether she was presented with a case involving bail reform, abortion, or another issue, she would focus on the facts and the law and would not pre-judge an outcome.
"I'm not going to legislate from the bench," Dorow told 27 News.
Nominating papers for the April election can be taken out beginning Thursday.
Former Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly, Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz and Dane County Judge Everett Mitchell have already announced they are running for the available seat on the court.
Although state supreme court races are non-partisan, Dorow is considered to be a likely conservative candidate if she runs. The seat being filled on the seven-member court is generally believed to have the potential to tip the court's stance, as the other six justices are largely considered three conservatives and three liberals.