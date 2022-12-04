'It just brings the community together': Over one thousand participate in Run Santa Run 5K

MADISON (WKOW) -- Over one thousand men, women and children tried their luck at the Run Santa Run 5K in Capitol Square Sunday.
Peter Nickel, the race director, said the 5K has been going for nine years.
"It just brings the community together," Nickel said.
This year, Nickel said participants were asked to dress up as one of three characters: Santa, an elf or a reindeer. They were given a free shirt for the character they picked.
According to Nickel, the goal was to beat the Grinch, who took shortcuts from the get-go.
"We have the Grinch running. He'll run the entire 5k. He might take some shortcuts and things along the way and pull some Grinch activities, but the first 25 people that beat the Grinch will get a free slice of pizza from Ian's," Nickel said.
They weren't the only ones to get a treat, though. Nickel said there were fun stations along the route. At the candy cane station, people got a peppermint Bundt cake, at the cookies station, they got a cookie, and at the kiss station, they got a Hershey's kiss.
