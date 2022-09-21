'It just came so sudden, so fast': Crews are cleaning up after storms roll through southern Wisconsin

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Crews in southern Wisconsin are making their way street by street as they clean up after the mess severe thunderstorms made Tuesday evening.
Joe Hooker is with the City of Beloit Tree Crew. He said they received numerous calls on Tuesday around 4 p.m. for fallen trees and wires. He told 27 news they were picking up as much as they could until 8:30 p.m. that same night.
"We know what we are up against right now. Yesterday we got a call and another call and another call, and it just kept stacking up on us," Hooker said.
But, Hooker said the calls have not stopped, and the crew was back to cleaning at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.
"This is one of the worst ones I've seen since I've been on this crew," Hooker said.
Residents told 27 News that the storm happened quickly, and said the worst of the damage appeared to be on the block of Bluff Street and West Grand Avenue.
"I heard the wind coming. I heard it come in, and it just came so sudden, so fast," resident Terrance Hodges said.
The National Weather Service (NWS) assessed Tuesday's storm and said while there were many reports of trees and wires down, there were no reported injuries.
"Several trees down, heard a couple on some cars and some perhaps some roofs. Looks like somewhere between 60 and 70 mile an hour winds and the core of that thunderstorm before moved off into Illinois," said John Gagan, a meteorologist with the NWS.
Crews said it will take more than just one day to clean up all the damage.
"It really depends on the number of trees down. If they're all scattered about, it's gonna take crews a little time to go from place to place and get those trees cut up," Gagan said.