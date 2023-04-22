'It just continues to grow': Hundreds make the most of Record Store Day

MADISON (WKOW) — Hundreds of music lovers made the most of Record Store Day at Strictly Discs in Madison Saturday.
Angie Roloff, who started the store with her husband back in 1988, said the customers are her favorite part.
“Clearly, they're enthusiastic. It's hard not to be excited about the releases and just the enthusiasm that people bring to this game,” Roloff said.
In honor of Record Store Day, independent record stores get exclusive releases that can’t be found elsewhere.
This year, Roloff said they had a total of 300 exclusive deals to offer, including everything from Taylor Swift to Mac Miller to Elton John and more. Some customers camped outside the record store overnight to get their hands on their favorites.
“There's a little bit of something for everyone. There's country, there's rock, there's pop, there's hip-hop,” Roloff said.
In she and her husband’s 35 years of owning the record store, Roloff said she has enjoyed watching Record Store Day evolve.
“It just continues to grow," Roloff said. "The reach of Record Store Day gets more demographically diverse, and we have young people, old people, men and women, and so it's really kind of a universal day for music lovers."
Roloff added she appreciates everyone who stopped by to participate Saturday, as it benefits those in the music industry as a whole.
“I think it's a reflection of independent retail in general and now it's kind of the lifeblood of our community and supporting it supports the people who live here,” Roloff said.
