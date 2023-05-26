'It just felt like morale was down': Coffee cart fills hearts and stomachs of Lodi teachers

LODI, Wis. (WKOW) -- The "Friday Coffee Cart" made its way from classroom to classroom in Lodi, showing the community's appreciation for its teachers.
Tessa Karls and Stephanie Caves are two friends who started what's now known as the Friday Coffee Cart. The pair said they started it after the pandemic, when they saw how stressed teachers were.
"It just felt like morale was down," Caves said. "We really thought of something that we could show our teachers that we really appreciate them and all the work that they're putting into it."
They said it's a spoof of a flight attendant cart as it is stacked with drinks and treats.
"One of the biggest things for us too, is that our Main Street Piggly Wiggly has donated from the beginning, they have given us the things that we needed. And then we've gained sponsors from the other businesses in town," Karls said.
The cart comes every month and goes to each of the buildings -- filling the hearts and stomachs of many teachers.
"Just a way to appreciate all the hard work that our teachers and our staff do on a daily basis. The excitement that you see on your teachers is amazing when the cart walks in," said Lodi School District Administrator, Vince Breuning.
Breuning said being in education is a great field, because they serve a purpose each and every day.
"If you want to be a teacher in Lodi, this is something you can have. So, it's a great way to try to encourage people as well, but that there are a lot of perks in education," he said.
Breuning thanks Karls and Caves, and the supporting community for showing teacher and staff appreciation.