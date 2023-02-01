'It just isn't right': Sun Prairie dog theft victim reacts to plan to reduce charges in case

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A woman who had her dog stolen by her landlords in October expressed disbelief and outrage over prosecutors' plans to reduce their felony charges to misdemeanors.

"A misdemeanor? Why?" Linnea Sandlin asked 27 News. "It was preplanned. There were no ifs, buts, ands, or ors," she said. "It was premeditated. They thought it through."

Linnea Sandlin's pet terrier Simon was stolen by her landlords -- Susan Haas, 61, and Sarah Engeseth, 59 - in October. They claimed Sandlin couldn't keep Simon in the unit because it violated lease terms, but she had already given Simon to a friend to take care of until she figured out a long-term solution.

Haas and Engeseth were arrested on Halloween 2022 for misdemeanor theft after showing up to the friend's workplace and took Simon. Court records state Haas said she took the dog to the Dane County Humane Society to surrender him, saying Simon ran off before she could turn him over.

Simon still hasn't been found.

On Dec. 21, 2022, Dane County's district attorney charged Haas and Engeseth with felony party to a theft. The statute they were charged under releates to property theft, and a clause within it elevates the crime to a felony if the stolen item is a domesticated animal.

When Haas and Engeseth made their initial Dane County Appearance, a court commissioner charged them after determining it was probable they committed the felony.

During a status hearing last month, Assistant Dane County District Attorney Paul Humphrey said the felony charges would be dropped for misdemeanors.

"I think the new charge is more appropriate," Humphrey told 27 News. He did not elaborate.

Sandlin said she should have been told of the change in charges by the district attorney's office instead of the media. As a victim, she feels she should have input.

The attorney for Haas and Engeseth is former state lawmaker Gary Hebl. Hebl has yet to comment on the planned reduction in charges and possible penalties for his clients.

Sandlin said there's been no sightings of Simon yet. She said he was wearing a green collar with the words "Happy Camper" on it when he was taken.

"I still haven't seen Simon. No idea where he's at," Sandlin said. "They have no remorse. It just isn't right."