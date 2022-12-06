'It just killed it — dead': Invasive species called 'tar spot' devastating Wisconsin corn crops

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog and freezing fog where temperatures are below 32 degrees. * WHERE...Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and slick spots on roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing fog can cause slippery roads, especially on bridges and overpasses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&