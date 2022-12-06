'It just killed it — dead': Invasive species called 'tar spot' devastating Wisconsin corn crops

LAFAYETTE COUNTY (WKOW) -- As the last few bushels of corn are harvested for the season, farmer and agronomist Pat Herbst watches, once again, in disbelief. It's the fifth year in a row that a new fungus called "tar spot" has robbed him of thousands of dollars.
"I thought it was gray leaf spot, another disease," Herbst said. "But it just killed it — dead."
Herbst has been farming corn for more than 40 years and currently works as the Certified Crop Advisor for Insight FS in Darlington. In his four decades of work, he's never seen a disease ravage a crop like tar spot.
The disease caused by the fungus Phyllachora maydis, is named "tar spot" due to its tar-like appearance on the leaves of corn stalks.
"It comes in and attacks the plant," Herbst said. "It penetrates the leaf surface and kills the plant. And it can devastate the yield by 50%."
Herbst says the disease first popped up on his farm in 2018 and has wreaked havoc ever since. Scientists from the Crop Protection Network believe the little-known disease originated in Central America and was brought to the Midwest in 2015 by tropical weather.
Since, it's spread to more than a dozen states, and scientists like UW-Lancaster Crop Manager Doug Weidenbeck say there's not much that can be done to get rid of it permanently.
"Tar spot is present, it probably always will be, and the pathogen will always win," Weidenbeck said. "So, one thing that we can do to kind of help minimize it is a fungicide application."
Many farmers now spend thousands of dollars a year spraying fungicide on crops to protect the yield, because if they don't, Herbst says it can be financially devastating, too.
Without treatment, Herbst says some farmers are losing hundreds of thousands of dollars every year.
Weidenbeck says research is being done to see if certain varieties of corn could resist the disease, but efforts haven't been fruitful thus far.
"There isn't any variety, completely resistant, but some that are more resistant than others," Weidenbeck said.
Herbst currently uses fungicide on his crops, but he says they still die. The chemicals just delay their death so that some corn can still be harvested.
But as time passes and the disease spreads, crop losses are piling up.
"It's the yield loss — that's the most devastating thing about it," Herbst said. "When you're expecting to get $200 a bushel per acre plus, and it's in the high one hundreds, you know, it doesn't pay the bills."