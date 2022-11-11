'It just made sense': J's Pub and Grill feeds vets and active service members for free on Veterans Day

REEDSBURG (WKOW) -- Local businesses are doing what they can to show gratitude on Veterans Day.
Jay's Pub and Grill in Reedsburg had their usual Friday night crowd, but made sure veterans and active military members were taken care of.
"I've come to one of my favorite establishments for a great meal," Steve Sutton, a local veteran, said.
At J's on Veterans Day, all veterans and active members of the military eat for free.
"It just made sense," Jayson Pettit, owner of J's, said. "You know the saying, 'some gave all, all gave some,' it's very true."
Pettit has always had a great amount of respect for those who have served in the military.
"[I had] a lot of family members that were in the military, uncles and grandpas, so it just made sense."
Pettit hopes this tradition will last as long as J's does.
"This will be our ninth year, ninth Veterans Day," Pettit said. "So for nine years, we've been doing it. When you do it for that many years, older people get used to this, this is the place they go. Nine years we've been doing it and we look forward to countless more."
"I've had people walk up to me just because I wear this hat. And they've always thanked me for my service. And of course, I have to do the same because they were they were in the same shoes that I was in."
Steve Sutton enlisted in the Army in 1966. His dad was a life-long Army man, and he followed suit. Though he says the treatment has gotten better, he remembers a time when enlisting was looked down upon.
"When I got out of the Army in 1969, getting off the plane at Kennedy Airport, It was not a pleasant experience," Sutton said. "And it wasn't a pleasant experience to be in my own country, in my own Army uniform."
He's retired now, but he and fellow veterans say J's has always been a staple in the community, reminding veterans year-round their service is appreciated.
"I would just say thank you for your service," Pettit said. "It's greatly appreciated by myself, the restaurant, the entire community and the country as a whole."
Pettit says his goal every year is to get out on the floor and thank each service member who comes into his restaurant.