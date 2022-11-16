'It makes me feel better': Sun Prairie mom's grief helps food pantry handle surging demand

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- During Pat Kershner's weekly shift on the desk, she'll deftly switch between English and Spanish, depending on who just stepped into the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry.
No matter the language, one immediately feels the love inside. Kershner said her own loss led her to start volunteering at the pantry 16 years ago. Her daughter, Katie, died at the age of 26.
While Kershner said the family doesn't have a confirmed cause of death, she's almost certain her daughter died by suicide. After a year of grief, Kershner said she eventually decided giving back would be the best way to process her pain.
"Because I started feeling sorry for myself due to the fact of losing a daughter," Kershner said. "I felt when you give to somebody else, it helps you put in a place where you know somebody else has it worse off than you do."
These days, Kershner said there's more traffic in the pantry than she's ever seen before. Managers have the numbers to back it up.
Catie Badsing, the pantry's food security manager, said the previous record for families served was in 2020. This year, the pantry had broken that record by October 21.
"Basically, every single month, we're serving more families than we did the month before," Badsing said. "We're serving more new families than ever."
Badsing said the pantry is now serving about 600 families per month and distributing between 60,000 and 70,000 pounds of food. The traffic has strained the pantry as it has spent more money than ever before to keep up.
As for why demand has surged, Badsing said traffic increased immediately after in-person shopping resumed in July. The ability to more easily pick out various items from shelves made the pantry more attractive.
Badsing also suspected many needy families have now spent all of the federal pandemic relief money, as well as any additional unemployment benefits they might've collected during the height of the pandemic.
"There were some really amazing COVID-era programs that helped lift families out of poverty," she said. "And those programs have ended."
Another factor is Sun Prairie's growing Latino population. Seeing 30% of its new clients were Latino, the pantry partnered with Madison's Centro Hispano to more easily work with new immigrants.
"We're able to get the families food without them being worried, or without thinking there's repercussions for asking for help," Ismael Hassey Nevarez, Centro Hispano's community engagement coordinator, said.
So, after previously operating a Mexican grocery store, Kershner has been putting her Spanish-speaking abilities to use quite often.
She also found herself once again processing grief by volunteering at the pantry. Another daughter, J.B., died of a fentanyl overdose. This Christmas Day will mark the two-year anniversary of her death.
"It's just something that makes you want to give," Kershner said. "It's just your heart. It's the right thing to do."
Kershner has four surviving children, three sons and a daughter.
Badsing said the pantry is looking for help ahead of the holiday season. After giving out 430 Thanksgiving baskets last year, she said the pantry has already received 500 requests this year.
Badsing said money, food drives, and volunteering were the most impactful ways people could help in the coming months.