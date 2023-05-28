'It means a lot for the neighborhood': Ridgewood Community Pool officially reopens

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) — Madison's Ridgewood Community Pool officially reopened Sunday after nearly a decade of fundraising to give it new life.
Around 900 volunteers raised four million dollars to make it happen.
Kay Coombs was one of those volunteers.
"It's so exciting to be here and see all our hard work coming to fruition," Coombs said at the grand reopening Sunday. "It means a lot for the neighborhood."
In addition to the neighborhood, Coombs said the pool means a lot to her family.
"I have grandchildren now, and they're excited about coming to be here," Coombs said.
Dozens of excited swimmers lined the door outside the pool before its grand reopening, and once it opened, a large group of kids jumped in all at once, followed by cheering.
The Ridgewood Community Pool is open 1:00 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11:00 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Swimmers do need a membership, and unfortunately, capacity has already been reached for the summer due to high demand. However, you can enter a waitlist for a membership here.