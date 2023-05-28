'It means a lot for the neighborhood': Ridgewood Community Pool officially reopens

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TO 11 PM CDT
MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 12 PM CDT
until 11 PM CDT Monday, May 29th. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du
Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette,
Rock, Sauk, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung
disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW)  Madison's Ridgewood Community Pool officially reopened Sunday after nearly a decade of fundraising to give it new life.

Around 900 volunteers raised four million dollars to make it happen.

Kay Coombs was one of those volunteers.

"It's so exciting to be here and see all our hard work coming to fruition," Coombs said at the grand reopening Sunday. "It means a lot for the neighborhood."

In addition to the neighborhood, Coombs said the pool means a lot to her family.

"I have grandchildren now, and they're excited about coming to be here," Coombs said.

Dozens of excited swimmers lined the door outside the pool before its grand reopening, and once it opened, a large group of kids jumped in all at once, followed by cheering.

The Ridgewood Community Pool is open 1:00 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11:00 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Swimmers do need a membership, and unfortunately, capacity has already been reached for the summer due to high demand. However, you can enter a waitlist for a membership here

