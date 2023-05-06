'It means a lot to spend it with my kids': Wisconsin woman celebrates 88th birthday on Coronation Day

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WKOW) — A Wisconsin woman celebrated her 88th birthday in royal fashion Saturday.
Mary Anthony of Eau Claire, was born on May 6, 1935, the day of the Silver Jubilee of King George V, which marked his 25th anniversary on the throne.
"Every baby that was born that day received a silver mug," said Anthony.
Today, the self-proclaimed royalist says her love for the royal family still runs deep.
"The Queen was in my life my whole lifetime," said Anthony.
On Saturday, her family threw her a royal birthday party to watch the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.
"It means a lot because this will be, unless Charles would die within the next few years, this will be the last Coronation I see," said Anthony.
Anthony grew up in Scotland and then immigrated to the United States with her husband in 1955.
"Almost every royal event we've watched as a family," said Diane Erickson, Anthony's daughter.
So, the opportunity to watch another royal event and celebrate Mary's 88th birthday on Saturday was a no-brainer.
"To have the coronation and have an 88th birthday and have my mom so agile and with us today is really, really, really special," Erickson said.
While Anthony said her love for the royal family is clear, so is her love for her own family, who made her feel like a royal herself.
"It means a lot to spend it with my kids," said Anthony.