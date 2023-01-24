'It needs to stay open': Worker speaks out against possible Energizer plant closure

FENNIMORE (WKOW) -- The Energizer plant in Fennimore employs nearly 400 people, but the future of those jobs is uncertain as the company pursues a "phased consolidation."
"Everyone is scared and a little on edge," said Christine Udelhover, who has worked at the plant for 43 years.
Udelhoven runs the plant's test lab, and said she loves her job and going to work every day. She said she was stunned when she first found out about the possibility the plant could close.
"We've had time to digest it, but it still doesn't take away that sting that our jobs are in jeopardy," she said. "It's my livelihood. I just can't fathom being without it in the area."
Udelhoven said, if she's laid off, she doesn't know what she would do next. However, she said she would have to find a job somewhere because she's too young to retire, and she's not alone.
"I just don't know what's going to happen to all these people," she said. "My heart aches for the younger generation in there. It really does."
She said the plant plays a huge role in the community, with everyone who lives in Fennimore knowing someone who works for Energizer. That's why Udelhoven has one plea for those who will make the final decision on the plant's future.
"It just needs to stay open or I'm afraid this community is going to, in plain words, die out," she said.
Energizer officials have previously told 27 News they've given union representatives a proposed agreement and will keep working with them on what employees could expect if the plant closes. So far, the company has not provided details about what, exactly, is called for in the "phased consolidation."