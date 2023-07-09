'It never leaves you': Sun Prairie Fire Department reflects on 2018 explosion, loss of firefighter

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Monday marks five years since a damaged gas main caused an explosion that killed a firefighter and destroyed several buildings in the community's downtown.
Capt. Cory Barr of the Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department died in the July 10, 2018 blast. He left behind a wife and two daughters.
Sun Prairie Fire and EMS Chief Garrison said that many of his firefighters still feel the effects of the day. Some elect to stay out of Sun Prairie and avoid the emotions that linger just below the surface.
"It will never heal, it never leaves you," Garrison said.
Garrison went on to say that he himself would take the day off if he didn't feel a sense of duty as fire chief to represent the department at community events set up to honor those impacted on that day.
"I go over that day, two or three times a week, ... every week, since that happened," Garrison said, adding that he often wonders what the department could have done differently.
He takes solace in the knowledge that Sun Prairie firefighters protected the community that day. Barr was the only fatality in an explosion that leveled two brick buildings, burned two others to the ground, and shattered windows along Main Street.
But the loss of Barr remains fresh.
"He was just that guy with a smile every day, and he was such a proponent of our organization" Garrison said of Barr. "There won't be people like him again. We didn't just lose a firefighter, we lost a great man in the community."
Garrison said that the legacy of July 10 will keep the next generation of firefighters safe.
"I've got half a dozen new kids here that will learn about Cory and will understand how dangerous this job is and how valuable each person to the left and right of you are," he said.