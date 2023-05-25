'It really could have been worse': Neighbors react to reckless driving crash in Monona

MONONA (WKOW) -- New video obtained by 27 News shows the moments an officer pulled up to the scene after a reckless driver crashed in the yard of a Monona home.
"It's a really quiet, kid-friendly neighborhood," Sommer Espie, a lifelong Monona resident said. "Nothing like this ever happens around here."
Espie lives just a block away from the site of the crash with her nine-year-old daughter.
"We do live on a fairly busy street," Espie said. "But the speed limit is enough that I'm not ever worried about kids riding their bikes. Every now and then you'll see someone flying but usually the only cars that we see fly are police."
Monona police say an officer spotted the driver, Joldany Rodriguez, going about 60 miles per hour on Monona Drive. They say the driver started down the wrong side of the road before turning onto Nichols Drive.
"The vehicle involved in this crash was several blocks away and had already driven against traffic," Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney said. "This certainly wasn't a pursuit, the officer was simply trying to get to the point where he can initiate a traffic stop."
By the time police caught up to the driver, he had already crashed.
"That's what scares me," Espie said. "You only have an instant if a car's going 70 miles an hour. It really could have been worse. I'm just glad that everybody is okay."
Rodriguez had a two-year-old in the back seat. Police say Rodriguez and the toddler are not related but Rodriguez was caring for the child at the time of the crash.
Authorities say Rodriguez recent got out of prison for a felony murder conviction. He was party to a crime that led to a Rock County killing in 2016.
"Let me be the first to say I'm all for second chances, I'm all for third chances," Chaney said. "But when you're talking about somebody who's currently on parole for felony murder that's going to raise some concerns, as it should, for several members of the community."
"For my kid, I just told her this is why you have to always be mindful of your surroundings," Espie said. "If you're with a group of friends you can easily get distracted. It's just always good to be aware and look around."
Chaney says there was enough evidence at the scene for police to file charges with the District Attorney's office for reckless driving causing great bodily harm.
He says for Monona neighbors, it's important for families to work with police by educating themselves on safety and always being aware of their surroundings as police "work to address this type of behavior."