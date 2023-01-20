'It really strikes home and is very unsettling': Greenbush neighbors still looking for assault suspect

MADISON (WKOW) -- Three different assaults in Madison's Greenbush neighborhood has gotten the attention of community leaders and MPD.
In just over a week, three assaults were reported in nearby areas of Greenbush. The suspect description, a Hispanic man in his early 20s wearing dark clothes, matches across all of them.
Aris Blevins, Greenbush Neighborhood Association President, says that neighbors are disturbed by the three recent assaults in the place they call home.
"A lot of folks have known some of the victims, either personally or just from around the neighborhood," Blevins said. "So, it really strikes home and is very unsettling. People feel uncomfortable and really scared about being out at night."
As MPD continues the search for the suspect, Blevins says there has been a greater police presence in the area.
"We've certainly seen that," Blevins said. " That's been reassuring. I think the next level is that we're sort of hoping to have a larger conversation about what can we be doing...that [would] allow people to feel more at ease."
The neighborhood association encourages people to reach out if they're in need of extra support or have any ideas for safety. Neighbors are also encouraged to send footage of the area to police.
"The police department has been asking for cooperation from our neighbors to share any video footage they might have from surveillance video," Blevins said. "They may not think that they have something that is relevant but actually might be a useful detail."
If you have any information, you're encouraged to reach out to Madison Police or the Greenbush Neighborhood Association.