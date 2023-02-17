'It represents so many of our students': New mural at Janesville Elementary School unveiled

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A new mural now graces the wall of Van Buren Elementary School in Janesville.
It was designed by students for students with the help of world-renowned artist Bren Bataclan.
Bataclan asked students to draw what joy looked like to them. He then went through their drawings and incorporated parts of each one into the mural.
"This is all about their work," Bataclan said. "Every single classroom is represented."
Classroom by classroom, students got to see the finished product during an official unveiling Friday.
"It looks really pretty," Jocelyn Parker, a second grader said.
"It is a masterpiece," Wyatt Uhe, another second grader said.
The masterpiece was years in the making.
"20 years ago, I started to give away paintings around the world with a note that said: 'This painting is yours if you promise to smile at random people more often,'" Bataclan said.
That generosity was noticed and a book was published about Bataclan -- a book that eventually got into the hands of Jodi Alder, Reading Specialist at Van Buren Elementary School, who read it to her students.
"The kids asked, 'Can we get Bren to come to our school?' And at first I said: 'Um, probably not.' And then, I was like, 'You know what, why not? Why not us?'" Alder said.
Two years of fundraising later, the school made it happen. Alder said Bataclan exceeded expectations, teaching kids more than just art.
“I'm so happy for the students and the staff. I just think it was a great time of year to bring about some more joy and color in the school,” Alder said. “It represents so many of our students.”
If you look closely at the mural, you will see eraser marks, which Bataclan left on purpose to highlight that it is okay to make mistakes.
"I point out to the kids that your thought process your ideas are equally valuable as you actually painting," Bataclan said.
You will also see diversity, which Bataclan said was essential for him to incorporate -- especially after a student asked if they could include characters with tan skin.
"Representation is so important," Bataclan said. "I have tan skin too."
Bataclan hopes students will see pieces of themselves in the mural.
"Our class did a dog with a gift and he drew the dog," said Jackson Hallmark, a second grader.
"There is like a little cat that kinda look like my old cat," said Nadeya Kitterman, another second grader.
He also hopes it brings students joy for years to come.
“If the mural is making them smile, then it's doing its job,” Bataclan said.
This was the second mural Bataclan painted in Wisconsin. He also painted one in La Crosse in 2019.