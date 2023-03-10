'It should just stay snowy or not snowy': Students spend their snow day at Tyrol Basin after March snowstorm

MOUNT HOREB (WKOW) --
Nathan McGree, owner and general manager at Tyrol Basin, said it's the first March snowstorm he has seen in many years. He said it's a welcome sight.
"We knew it was coming. We keep a very close eye on the weather," McGree said. "As you can see, it's busy out here. So, it got people excited. Got them out here."
During this time of year, McGree said people are typically starting to move on to other activities. But he said if they have the natural snow, they are going to take advantage of it.
"Even if we're closed, if we get a bunch of natural snow in March, we will open back up at least for a day," he said. "Get people out here having fun. We don't get a lot of natural snow anymore."
For some students, Friday was spent hitting the slopes instead of the books.
Sophia Klaas is in the eighth grade. She said it's unexpected to get snow days in March.
"It's kind of strange. Usually, we don't get snow days in March in the past. But yeah, it's nice," Klaas said.
Another group of kids say the snow keeps coming, then melting, then coming and melting again. They said it's getting old, but it's fun to snowboard.
McGree said they don't need the natural snow, as they have equipment to make snow, but he said it does make conditions better.
He said they were planning to close for the season on March 19, but with more snow in the forecast, that date might get pushed back.
Many others in southern Wisconsin might agree with these kids though -- they'd like the weather to make up its mind.
"It should just stay snowy, or not snowy."