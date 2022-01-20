'It still feels unreal': Family, friends remember teen killed in Madison crash

MADISON (WKOW) -- Jeremiah Broomfield died Saturday after a crash on Schroeder Road in Madison. Now, his family and friends are trying to process the tragedy and figure out how to move forward.
"It still feels unreal," Jeremiah's older sister, Beonka Blunt, said. "Everything. I still haven't come to it. So, right now, I'm just trying to wing it. I still wake up every day thinking he's gonna get up and say something to me."
The fourteen-year-old was a freshman at La Follette High School. His friends remembered him as being kind and carefree.
"He used to make everybody laugh, give everybody hugs," his friend Shauntrice McNeil said. "Even if he didn't know you, he used to make you laugh."
Broomfield and his younger brother were both hurt in a two-car crash on January 15.
Their father, Benjamin Blunt, said he wishes he could turn back time and re-do the day.
"I let them out of my sight for a few seconds and they took him from me," he said. "They took him."
Blunt's younger son is still in the hospital with serious injuries. Beonka said that's adding to the grief she's feeling right now.
"He's hurting. His brother's gone. He will never wake up to see him again," she said. "I know he's hurting, and I'm hurting because there's nothing that I can do about it to take his hurt away."
A roadside memorial has formed on Schroeder Road near where the crash happened. Blunt said he visits every night to re-light the candles.
"Every night when I come from the hospital seeing my son to go home to change my clothes, I come up here and stop to light them and let [Jeremiah] know that I'm still thinking about him," he said.
There was a vigil for Jeremiah Thursday evening at the Boys & Girls Club.
Family members, friends, teachers and school administrators shared memories of the teenager and came together to grieve the end of his life.
"It is so beautiful that everybody came out to to just show love because that's all Jeremiah did was show love," La Follette High School assistant principal Pf'anique Hill said.
Beonka said while she hasn't fully processed losing her brother, she's hoping his death will spur others to be more intentional with their relationships.
"Keep your loved ones close," she said. "Make sure that they know that you love them because everything could just go within an instant."
Blunt set up a GoFundMe to help cover some of the family's expenses.