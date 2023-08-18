‘It very much was her palace’: Milton diner to close after loss of longtime owner

MILTON, Wis. (WKOW) – For nearly 30 years, Deb Hantke delivered full plates and full hearts at Deb’s Squeeze Inn.
“It very much was her palace,” said Carol Tadder, her daughter.
That palace was built on a dream, back when she was a young waitress.
“She would work 17–18-hour days,” Tadder said.
Ultimately, it was brought to life through hard work and dedication.
“My mom opened in 1995,” Tadder said.
Homemade breakfasts, lunches, dinners and deserts put Deb’s Squeeze Inn on the map in Milton.
“She's a legacy in town,” said Roy Gilmour, a loyal customer.
Another thing that made the diner stand out was its chicken décor, which customers have contributed to over the years.
“She had a customer in particular that would always tease her and bring in live animals and it just so happened to be chickens one time,” Tadder said. “Then from there, people would bring in chickens.”
Customers say the thing that made Deb’s Squeeze Inn truly special was Hantke herself though.
“I was talking to her one day and I said: ‘Wow, you got a good customer base.’ She looked me right in the eye. She goes: ‘I don't have customers. I’ve got family members,’” Gilmour said.
One of those "family members" has been visiting the diner for decades.
“We've been coming to fish fries here on Friday nights for over 20 years, and we just enjoy being part of the family,” said Ed Hale, another loyal customer. “Everybody’s welcome here.”
Those who knew Hantke said she would never had retired. Tragically, she got sick in April and passed away in July.
Now, her palace is closing, so her loved ones can seek closure. But they're looking back with fond memories.
“It's been nice knowing that moms held, and we've held such a good spot and a place for them to go,” Crystal Green, daughter, said.
To ensure everyone has a memory to hold onto, they are giving away Hantke’s chickens.
“Mom would want her regulars and her loyal customers to have a piece of her,” Tadder said.
The family hopes this piece will help them reflect on the full plates and full hearts Hantke delivered for so many years.
“We would like to thank all of our loyal customers throughout all the years, you know, for their dedication to Squeeze and to mom, and we hope that whoever takes over is, you know, as successful as my mom was,” Tadder said.
Deb’s Squeeze Inn’s last day will be Aug. 27. The family encourages both new and old customers to stop by.