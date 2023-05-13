'It warms my heart': Letter carriers help Second Harvest during Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

MADISON (WKOW) -- Letter carriers across southern Wisconsin have been picking up more than mail this past week. They have been hard at work collecting food as part of the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.
Through the fundraiser, letter carriers place bags in people’s mailboxes asking them to fill them with non-perishable food items.
Then, letter carriers pick the bags up and bring them to either a main post office or straight to Second Harvest Foodbank.
Molly Jackson, a mail carrier who has been helping out, said she loves the fundraiser.
"It warms my heart," she said. "I think it's a great thing that we do."
Jackson added that mail carriers are the perfect people for the job.
"We're very good at this because we go door to door every day," she said. "There is no other company that really does that -- none of the other delivery companies. So, we're special in the fact that we see these folks every single day. We have the bonds with these people, these residents that we deliver to."
Kris Tazelaar, the director of marketing and communications for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, said the fundraiser has been going strong since 1993, but this is the first year the food that comes from the fundraiser goes to Second Harvest.
"We're really excited about the opportunity," Tazelaar said. "Whether it's 10 pounds or 20 pounds or 50,000 pounds or 100,000 pounds, you know, really any pound is going to make a difference in the community."
Right now, Tazelaar said the need for food is still high.
"You look at our March and April numbers, we are at almost a pandemic height levels of food distribution going out to the partner agencies that we work with," he said. "Some of our partner agencies have seen 30, 40, 50, even 60% increases, really, even just from February to March, and some of those have seen three times the number of people since maybe two years ago to now."
The Stamp Out Hunger fundraiser is organized by the National Association of Letter Carriers.
Last year, they were able to collect 300,000 pounds of food. This year, they hope to beat that.
The fundraiser ran from May 8-12, and 40 area post offices participated.