'It was a full terminal here for a while': How Madison handled the nationwide FAA system outage

MADISON (WKOW) -- From the ground to the sky, airports across the country are still recovering, after a technical issue with the Federal Aviation Administration's notice advisories caused thousands of flight delays across the country.
Madison's Dane County Regional Airport was at a standstill for two hours Wednesday morning as they waited to get the go-ahead from the FAA to continue flights.
NOTAMs, or Notice to Air Mission, is the FAA's way to alert pilots to anything abnormal going on at airports, like construction or runway closures.
Jeff Baum, President and CEO of Wisconsin Aviation, was in the air when the grounding rule was put in place. He says flights already in the air were able to make it to their destination, but any planes yet to take off were kept on the ground.
"The idea being they wanted to make sure people didn't get the wrong information if the system was corrupted," Baum said. "They felt it was best to keep everybody on the ground so they could figure out what happened."
"It was a full terminal here for a while," Michael Riechers, Director of Communication with the Dane County Regional Airport, said. "We'd expect to see some ripple effect throughout the day. Of course, if a plane is delayed going to Chicago it's going to be delayed coming back from Chicago."
Airlines spent the day trying to get back on track.
"Once you back it up, everything starts to get jumbled up," Baum said. "So, now you're missing the connections, now you're having crew duty times, now you have airplanes out of position. You're not going to catch up easily."
Baum says once airlines are able to catch up, operations should be back to normal.
"The big questions will be how did this happen," Baum said. "Why did it happen? How do we prevent it from happening again?"
The White House says there's no evidence of a cyber-attack, but the FAA and Department of Transportation are investigating.