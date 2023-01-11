 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

POCKETS OF DENSE FOG ACROSS PARTS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN
WISCONSIN...

Central Wisconsin and parts of southern Wisconsin have seen ups
and downs in visibilities over the last few hours with more
widespread low visibilities developing over the last hour or so.
Pockets of dense fog are likely at times across this region but
widespread dense fog is not expected at this time. We will have to
continue to watch how this develops but the expectation is for a
period of 1/2 to 1 mile visibilities that at times may drop to a
quarter mile or less. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in Sheboygan,
Washington and Ozaukee coutnies but over the past hour there has
been some improvement that will allow us to let that expire at
10pm.

'It was a full terminal here for a while': How Madison handled the nationwide FAA system outage

  • Updated
  • 0
Airport Board.tif

MADISON (WKOW) -- From the ground to the sky, airports across the country are still recovering, after a technical issue with the Federal Aviation Administration's notice advisories caused thousands of flight delays across the country.

Madison's Dane County Regional Airport was at a standstill for two hours Wednesday morning as they waited to get the go-ahead from the FAA to continue flights. 

NOTAMs, or Notice to Air Mission, is the FAA's way to alert pilots to anything abnormal going on at airports, like construction or runway closures. 

Jeff Baum, President and CEO of Wisconsin Aviation, was in the air when the grounding rule was put in place. He says flights already in the air were able to make it to their destination, but any planes yet to take off were kept on the ground. 

"The idea being they wanted to make sure people didn't get the wrong information if the system was corrupted," Baum said. "They felt it was best to keep everybody on the ground so they could figure out what happened."

"It was a full terminal here for a while," Michael Riechers, Director of Communication with the Dane County Regional Airport, said. "We'd expect to see some ripple effect throughout the day. Of course, if a plane is delayed going to Chicago it's going to be delayed coming back from Chicago."

Airlines spent the day trying to get back on track.

"Once you back it up, everything starts to get jumbled up," Baum said. "So, now you're missing the connections, now you're having crew duty times, now you have airplanes out of position. You're not going to catch up easily."

Baum says once airlines are able to catch up, operations should be back to normal.

"The big questions will be how did this happen," Baum said. "Why did it happen? How do we prevent it from happening again?"

The White House says there's no evidence of a cyber-attack, but the FAA and Department of Transportation are investigating. 