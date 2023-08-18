 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values around 100 expected.

* WHERE...Sauk, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Lafayette, Green, Rock
and Walworth Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

'It was a great experience': Veterans fly high with Dream Flight

  • Updated
  • 0
'It was a great experience': Veterans fly high in the sky on a Dream Flight

Nine local veterans were flying high in the sky Friday.

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Nine local veterans were flying high in the sky Friday on a Dream Flight. 

Each veteran got to soar 1,000 feet above the heads of their friends, family and neighbors in Middleton. It's part of "Dream Flights," a non-profit organization honoring military veterans and seniors. 

The pilots said it's all about giving back to those who gave to our country. 

"And those are seniors that were that we're honoring today and that all the Capri folks take care of," said pilot Darryl Smith. "We are more than happy to be here. It's an honor to be here. And to honor our seniors and our veterans today."

Frank Knipfer was stationed in Key West during the Cuban Missile Crisis, but he was still in awe of the Boeing Stearman Biplane.

"I've been all over the world more than once. And it was something that I'll remember here. One of them was great. It was a great experience," he said.

Since its start in 2011, Dream Flights have taken more than 6,000 people up in the air.

Capri Communities is a sponsor. 

Tags

Recommended for you