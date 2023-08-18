'It was a great experience': Veterans fly high with Dream Flight

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Nine local veterans were flying high in the sky Friday on a Dream Flight.
Each veteran got to soar 1,000 feet above the heads of their friends, family and neighbors in Middleton. It's part of "Dream Flights," a non-profit organization honoring military veterans and seniors.
The pilots said it's all about giving back to those who gave to our country.
"And those are seniors that were that we're honoring today and that all the Capri folks take care of," said pilot Darryl Smith. "We are more than happy to be here. It's an honor to be here. And to honor our seniors and our veterans today."
Frank Knipfer was stationed in Key West during the Cuban Missile Crisis, but he was still in awe of the Boeing Stearman Biplane.
"I've been all over the world more than once. And it was something that I'll remember here. One of them was great. It was a great experience," he said.
Since its start in 2011, Dream Flights have taken more than 6,000 people up in the air.
Capri Communities is a sponsor.