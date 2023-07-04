"It was a nightmare" Mother of two reflects on children being stuck on failed coaster

CRANDON, Wis. (WKOW) — A woman whose two daughters were on the roller coaster ride that got stuck upside down says the girls are ok, but still sore.
The “Fireball” at the Forest County Fair in Crandon, Wisconsin was stuck upside down for more than four hours Sunday afternoon.
Kati Declark’s daughters, ages 8 and 11, were on the ride. Declark says she was there the whole time as crews had to take their time with the rescue effort.
“It was very scary, like it was a nightmare,” Declark told our Milwaukee affiliate. “It’s really hard to hear your kid yelling your name when you can’t help them.”
Declark says her girls were two of the last three riders who were rescued. The other was her niece.
There's still no word yet on what caused the ride malfunction.