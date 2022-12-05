'It was a once in a generation opportunity': Organizations benefit from Clean Lakes Alliance grants

MADISON (WKOW) – Clean Lakes Alliance is gifting a deeper appreciation for the priceless element of water to countless Wisconsinites through grants.
At the Warner Park Recreation Center in Madison, a $10,000 grant allowed the KNOW (Kids Need Opportunities at Warner) program to purchase canoes, fishing poles and tackle boxes for kids to rent.
“They can come in and check it out, like a library book,” Zach Watson, Warner Park Facility Manager said. “Kids are getting opportunities to catch their first fish in their lives.”
Watson said the money was also used to hire professional guides to take kids farther and get them hooked on more than just fishing.
“You need to provide opportunities for people to fall in love with what the lakes have to offer,” Watson said.
As kids cast their lines, Watson hopes they think critically about the waterway in which they are fishing and go on to do what they can to take care of it.
“I think you have to have a love for the lakes in order for you to really care about what the environment and what's going to happen to it. I think fishing will provide that,” Watson said.
Across town in Monona, another $10,000 grant allowed the Friends of the San Damiano to begin a Community Engagement and Master Planning Process for the San Damiano property.
“It was a once in a generation opportunity to really save this,” Andy Kitslaar, president of Friends of the San Damiano said.
The San Damiano property is a 10-acre property in Monona that overlooks Lake Monona. It has remained largely undeveloped for more than a century and is open for all to go and enjoy.
“In a lot of ways, this ten acres is a blank slate of: What does the community want to see on here? You know, what types of facilities?” Kitslaar said.
Through surveys and discussions, Kitslaar said they will answer that question.
“What their grant has allowed us to do is to execute that vision to allow us to have this community engagement that we really need for this property,” Kitslaar said.
Once the Community Engagement and Master Planning Process is done, Kitslaar said he hopes even more people will appreciate the space and the lake that makes it the space that it is.
“We really look at the lakes, put a lot of value in the lakes, have a lot of attention to the lakes, but a lot of people do not live on the lake and so what this large amount of property is able to do is to really allow that access for anybody and everybody,” Kitslaar said.
You can share your hopes for the San Damiano property in an online form, or email feedback to info@sandamianomonona.org.
Since 2011, Clean Lakes Alliance has provided over $1.4 million in grants. You can also learn more about their grant program on their website.