'It was a punch to the gut': Hawaii native now in McFarland starts fund for Maui Humane Society

MCFARLAND (WKOW) -- A McFarland resident who grew up in Hawaii is doing what she can to help the people, and their four-legged friends, in need.
Lisa Pritchard grew up on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, making frequent visits to spend time with family. Though she's relocated to the mainland, she still has many ties to the island.
She hasn't been since 2022 to celebrate her aunt's 100th birthday. But on August 8, when Pritchard woke up, she saw Maui in flames.
"It was a punch to the gut," Pritchard said. "Something told me to check my Facebook feed...and I saw something from my cousin who grew up in Maui that said, 'pray for family and friends in Maui.'"
Pritchard said her husband and son were both out of town when she heard the news and didn't know what to do with herself.
"There were a couple of videos where the residents were stuck in cars and trying to get out and panicking," Pritchard said. "It was just really hard to see and process and not have any one near me to go, 'look, look what's going on.'"
After seeing people from across the country rally around Maui residents, Pritchard wanted to set up a fund for a cause close to her heart - the Maui Humane Society.
"Just seeing the stories of the pets that were left behind or were injured or separated from their owners. It just really, really got to me," Pritchard said. "I mean, I've been a pet owner for most of my adult life and they are family."
Pritchard says just because she started her own fund doesn't mean it should be the only one Wisconsinites donate to. She says as long as the people, and pets, of Maui get the relief they need she'll be happy.
"Whenever I get into a spot where I'm just overwhelmed with sadness, my coworkers or my friends remind me that no, there's a lot of good that's going on as well," Pritchard said. "You know, I am proud to be seeing that firsthand here in Wisconsin as well."
Pritchard says she'll match every donation on her page up to $2,500. If you'd like to donate, click here.