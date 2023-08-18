 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values around 100 expected.

* WHERE...Sauk, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Lafayette, Green, Rock
and Walworth Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

'It was a punch to the gut': Hawaii native now in McFarland starts fund for Maui Humane Society

  • Updated
  • 0
Lisa Pritchard with her dog Kona.jpg

A McFarland resident who grew up in Hawaii is doing what she can to help the people, and their four-legged friends, in need.

MCFARLAND (WKOW) -- A McFarland resident who grew up in Hawaii is doing what she can to help the people, and their four-legged friends, in need.

Lisa Pritchard grew up on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, making frequent visits to spend time with family. Though she's relocated to the mainland, she still has many ties to the island.

She hasn't been since 2022 to celebrate her aunt's 100th birthday. But on August 8, when Pritchard woke up, she saw Maui in flames.

"It was a punch to the gut," Pritchard said. "Something told me to check my Facebook feed...and I saw something from my cousin who grew up in Maui that said, 'pray for family and friends in Maui.'"

Pritchard said her husband and son were both out of town when she heard the news and didn't know what to do with herself. 

"There were a couple of videos where the residents were stuck in cars and trying to get out and panicking," Pritchard said. "It was just really hard to see and process and not have any one near me to go, 'look, look what's going on.'"

After seeing people from across the country rally around Maui residents, Pritchard wanted to set up a fund for a cause close to her heart - the Maui Humane Society. 

"Just seeing the stories of the pets that were left behind or were injured or separated from their owners. It just really, really got to me," Pritchard said. "I mean, I've been a pet owner for most of my adult life and they are family."

Pritchard says just because she started her own fund doesn't mean it should be the only one Wisconsinites donate to. She says as long as the people, and pets, of Maui get the relief they need she'll be happy.

"Whenever I get into a spot where I'm just overwhelmed with sadness, my coworkers or my friends remind me that no, there's a lot of good that's going on as well," Pritchard said. "You know, I am proud to be seeing that firsthand here in Wisconsin as well."

Pritchard says she'll match every donation on her page up to $2,500. If you'd like to donate, click here

Tags

Recommended for you