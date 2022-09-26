'It was definitely disturbing'; Burglary suspect still at large in Grant County

LANCASTER (WKOW) -- Grant county deputies are looking for the person they say broke into a business and stole thousands of dollars.
Joe, the owner of West End Salvage in Lancaster, said the burglary took place sometime between Thursday night and early Friday morning.
"Friday morning I showed up here around 7:30 a.m., I walked in a noticed stuff was kind of disheveled and out of sorts," he described. "And that's when I remembered the other break-ins so I walked into the office where our safe is and saw that it was destroyed."
Joe said the suspect took a sledgehammer to the safe and even used the business' very own tools. The person then escaped with nearly $5,000.
"It was definitely disturbing," he said. "You walk into something that is your space and you see that, and your first immediate reaction is 'are they still in here?'"
West End Salvage wasn't the only business targeted, Joe told 27 News several others along HWY 61 were also broken into.
"It's safe to say that a lot of us who live in a small town think this crime doesn't happen in a small town, but it has happened and there has been some other businesses in this area that have been effected and who knows how many others," Joe explained.
While it's easy to be upset in a situation he is faced with, Joe said he hopes for a positive outcome to it all.
"If somebody needed this money that bad, then hopefully they could put it to good use and do something with a positive attitude," he said. "They must have needed it more than I need it."
Joe asks anyone with information to come forward so another small business isn't hit next.
The Grant County Sheriff also asks people with security cameras to look back to Thursday and Friday between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. for any suspicious activity.
If you have any information, you can contact the sheriff's office at (608) 723-2157.